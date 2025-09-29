Extensive Comcast breach claimed by Medusa ransomware

U.S. multinational media and telecommunications conglomerate Comcast Corporation had 834.4 GB of data purportedly stolen by the Medusa ransomware operation from its systems, according to HackRead

Nearly 20 screenshots purportedly containing Comcast's internal files were posted by Medusa, which also shared a file listing with over 167,000 entries suspected to be actuarial reports, insurance modelling scripts, product management information, and claim analytics.

Medusa has advertised the pilfered data for $1.2 million, with Comcast also threatened to pay the same amount should it want to prevent further info exposure. Comcast has yet to acknowledge Medusa's assertions.

Such a development comes months after U.S. auto racing sanctioning firm NASCAR was targeted by Medusa in an intrusion that merited a $4 million ransom demand. Medusa went on to leak data stolen from the attack after failed negotiations. Other high-profile firms across the U.S. have also been subjected to Medusa intrusions this year.