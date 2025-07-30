Aside from including Arctic Glacier's legal and financial files, multiple screenshots posted by Qilin on its data leak site touted copies of its employees' passports, driver's licenses, and remuneration information. Arctic Glacier has yet to acknowledge Qilin's assertions. However, such information could be leveraged by the threat operation to facilitate targeted phishing intrusions and more extensive attacks. More than 350 organizations have already been compromised by the Qilin ransomware group during the past year, nearly a fifth of which have been targeted in April alone, according to data from the Ransomlooker dark web monitoring tool. Among Qilin's most recent targets were Asefa, the Spanish arm of major French insurance firm SMABT, New York's 550 Madison Avenue, and South Korean multinational manufacturing and services conglomerate SK Group.
Ransomware
Arctic Glacier purportedly compromised by Qilin
Cybernews reports that leading North American ice products and services provider Arctic Glacier was claimed to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware gang, which purportedly stole the firm's sensitive corporate information and employee data.
Aside from including Arctic Glacier's legal and financial files, multiple screenshots posted by Qilin on its data leak site touted copies of its employees' passports, driver's licenses, and remuneration information. Arctic Glacier has yet to acknowledge Qilin's assertions. However, such information could be leveraged by the threat operation to facilitate targeted phishing intrusions and more extensive attacks. More than 350 organizations have already been compromised by the Qilin ransomware group during the past year, nearly a fifth of which have been targeted in April alone, according to data from the Ransomlooker dark web monitoring tool. Among Qilin's most recent targets were Asefa, the Spanish arm of major French insurance firm SMABT, New York's 550 Madison Avenue, and South Korean multinational manufacturing and services conglomerate SK Group.
