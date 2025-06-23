Aside from providing access to legal support to exert pressure on impacted entities, Qilin which has become the third most prolific ransomware group so far this year has also updated its affiliate panel to include distributed denial-of-service attack deployment capabilities and an in-house journalistic team, a report from Cybereason showed. "Beyond the malware itself, Qilin offers spam services, PB-scale data storage, legal guidance, and a full set of operational features positioning itself not just as a ransomware group, but as a full-service cybercrime platform," said Cybereason researchers Mark Tsipershtein and Evgeny Ananin, who noted Qilin to have gained strength following the demise of RansomHub. Another recent report from Qualys attributed Qilin's rapid growth to its mature ecosystem and comprehensive client support.
Qilin ransomware strengthens data extortion tactics
Qilin ransomware-as-a-service operators have offered affiliates a "Call lawyer" feature to intensify data extortion activities against victims amid escalating crackdowns on other ransomware gangs, including ALPHV/BlackCat, LockBit, Everest, RansomHub, and BlackLock, according to The Hacker News.
