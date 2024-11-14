American Associated Pharmacies allegedly breached by Embargo ransomware

The Embargo ransomware group has claimed targeting U.S. independent pharmacy cooperative American Associated Pharmacies in an attack, which purportedly resulted in the theft of 1.469 TB of data, reports The Register.

Such an intrusion has not yet been confirmed by the AAP, whose website warned of the recent forced reset of all user passwords without further information but the organization was noted by Embargo to have already provided $1.3 million in exchange for the decryption of its systems. AAP has also been sought to pay $1.3 million more by Wednesday to prevent the exposure of the stolen files, the nature of which had not been detailed by the ransomware gang. Endpoint detection and response system killers have been leveraged by Embargo in its attacks since its emergence in June. Other threat operations, including Storm-0501, have since utilized the Embargo ransomware group's payload in their respective intrusions.