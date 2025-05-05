Despite the lack of itemization in a summary issued on Friday, such proposed funding would remove CISA's disinformation and misinformation programs and offices, as well as "external engagement offices", and other programs deemed to be "duplicative" of other state- and federal-level efforts, while consolidating security programs and advisors considered to be unnecessary. "The Budget refocuses CISA on its core mission Federal network defense and enhancing the security and resilience of critical infrastructure while eliminating weaponization and waste," said the summary. Additional details regarding the supposed cuts were not provided by CISA and the Office of Management and Budget. However, such pruning of CISA's spending was noted by a senior OMB official to push the agency to further prioritize cybersecurity. Trump's efforts to trim CISA's budget and personnel have already been contested by bipartisan lawmakers and staffers.
Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
Almost $500M cut in CISA funding proposed by Trump admin
(Adobe Stock)
CyberScoop reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency would have its almost $3 billion spending reduced by $491 million, or 17%, under the Trump administration's fiscal 2026 budget proposal.
Despite the lack of itemization in a summary issued on Friday, such proposed funding would remove CISA's disinformation and misinformation programs and offices, as well as "external engagement offices", and other programs deemed to be "duplicative" of other state- and federal-level efforts, while consolidating security programs and advisors considered to be unnecessary. "The Budget refocuses CISA on its core mission Federal network defense and enhancing the security and resilience of critical infrastructure while eliminating weaponization and waste," said the summary. Additional details regarding the supposed cuts were not provided by CISA and the Office of Management and Budget. However, such pruning of CISA's spending was noted by a senior OMB official to push the agency to further prioritize cybersecurity. Trump's efforts to trim CISA's budget and personnel have already been contested by bipartisan lawmakers and staffers.
