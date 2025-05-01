Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance
Uncertainties surround finalization of CISA restructuring plan
(DHS)
Acting Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Bridget Bean said that completion of the agency's restructuring plan, which is expected to result in the culling of 1,300 individuals from its workforce, remains uncertain, with the blocking of President Donald Trump's nomination of Sean Plankey as the new CISA head also prolonging the process, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from needing feedback from Plankey, such a plan for CISA's workforce will still undergo review from the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Personnel Management, and the White House, noted Bean in audio from a meeting with CISA employees. Such a meeting also emphasized on-site work for all CISA employees living up to 50 miles from an office location beginning Monday, with an official stating that those who cannot comply within a day of being informed should use their leaves to compensate for time away from the office.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds