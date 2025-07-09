Breach, Data Security

Almost 27K impacted by year-old Bitcoin Depot breach

Bitcoin ATM and fintech firm Bitcoin Depot had information from 26,732 individuals exfiltrated following a June 2024 data breach, Cybernews reports.

Infiltration of its systems allowed the theft of customers' names, phone numbers, and driver's license numbers, as well as a limited number of birthdates, email addresses, and physical addresses, said Bitcoin Depot in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that noted law enforcement's request to defer the delivery of breach notifications until the finalization of the investigation. "Bitcoin Depot, Inc. detected unusual activity on its information systems and immediately commenced an investigation, which included engaging third-party incident response experts to assist in determining the extent of any unauthorized activity," the firm said in its notice. Additional security measures have already been implemented in the wake of the cybersecurity incident, according to Bitcoin Depot, which also urged impacted individuals to be vigilant of suspicious credit report or financial account activity.

