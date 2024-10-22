Alleged US Space Force tech archive offered for sale

Hackread reports that the U.S. Space Force was claimed to have had its 1.45 TB confidential military technology archive purportedly containing classified space-based defense systems and artificial intelligence-powered weapons information stolen and advertised for sale by the threat actor "TAINTU" on Breach Forums.

Such an ad, which priced the exfiltrated data archive at $15,000 worth of cryptocurrency, was immediately removed by TAINTU due to Breach Forums users' lack of seriousness to his claims. Despite questions regarding the authenticity of the stolen archive, TAINTU stressed that the data collection contained information not only on the development of AI-based orbital weapons, quantum cybersecurity systems, and Directed Energy Weapons but also on quantum teleportation and antimatter energy. "These documents are invaluable to anyone interested in military technology or defence strategies, providing insights into the most advanced space-based weapon systems on the planet," said TAINTU. TAINTU's claims have not been confirmed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.