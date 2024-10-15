Cisco claimed to be compromised by IntelBroker

Cisco had its systems purportedly compromised on Thursday by IntelBroker, which touted a significant data breach in a BreachForums post, Hackread reports.



Aside from Cisco's source code from GitHub, GitLab, and SonarQube, hard-coded credentials, confidential files, SSL certificates and private and public keys, API tokens and storage buckets, Jira tickets, and Docker builds, attackers were also able to exfiltrate production source codes from Microsoft, AT&T, Bank of America, Barclays, Dignity Health, and other companies as a result of the breach, according to the post selling the stolen data in exchange for Monero. IntelBroker's claims have not yet been verified but the extent of the compromise suggests serious implications. Such a development comes after IntelBroker took responsibility for attacks against Apple, AMD, and Europol. Other organizations purportedly targeted by the prolific hacking operation include T-Mobile, Home Depot, Acuity, Tech in Asia, Space-Eyes, Robert Half, Facebook Marketplace, HSBC, Barclays Bank, and the Los Angeles International Airport.