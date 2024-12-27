Networking, Governance, Risk and Compliance

Over $170M cyber, IT contract given by Texas to SAIC

U.S. technology integrator company Science Applications International Corporation has been given a $170.9 million IT and cybersecurity service contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources after the firm's services were sought by California, Colorado, and Virginia, reports StateScoop.

Aside from helping Texas DIR offer cybersecurity monitoring and management services to state agencies, SAIC will also be leading security tool deployment and maintenance and risk evaluation, management, and mitigation efforts, while ensuring state agencies' compliance with various cybersecurity requirements.

"We are excited to support our clients' cybersecurity services by applying cutting-edge technologies to enhance the speed of delivery and stay ahead of emerging threats. This award expands our cybersecurity work in Texas, and is a result of our employees’ expertise, investment in innovation, and commitment to integrating solutions that will deliver superior service for the Texas government and its citizens," said SAIC Civilian Business Group Executive Vice President Srini Attili.

