A recent survey by ARMO reveals that enterprises managing cloud runtime security face mounting inefficiencies due to excessive reliance on disparate security tools, IT Brief Asia reports. Despite deploying multiple solutions, many organizations struggle with alert fatigue and low threat detection accuracy, with 63% using over five tools but only 13% successfully correlating alerts. On average, security teams receive over 4,000 cloud-related alerts monthly but encounter just seven genuine incidents annually, highlighting a low signal-to-noise ratio. The time required to make sense of dispersed alerts can reach up to 30 days, leading to increased mean time to detection and response. Nearly half of respondents reported fatigue from non-actionable alerts and frequent false positives, while 89% admitted their current tools fail to detect active threats. The report underscores the need for unified, cloud-native security platforms. ARMO’s Ben Hirschberg stressed the importance of streamlined threat detection and response, while 92% of professionals agreed that integrated tools would improve efficiency and incident visibility.
Cloud Security
Alert overload weakens cloud security defenses
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsCloud ComputingGreynet
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds