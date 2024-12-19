Rubrik enables rapid cyber recovery through Turbo Threat Hunting

Rubrik has introduced Turbo Threat Hunting, a feature designed to expedite cyber recovery by enabling organizations to identify clean recovery points within seconds, according to SiliconAngle.

The product, which is now in beta for Rubrik Enterprise Edition and cloud customers, aims to address challenges associated with prolonged business outages during cyberattacks, reducing the traditional recovery timeline from days or weeks to moments. Turbo Threat Hunting utilizes pre-computed hashes stored in Rubrik's metadata to rapidly scan up to 75,000 backups in under 60 seconds. Unlike traditional methods that rely on time-consuming file-by-file scans, this approach allows organizations to pinpoint recovery points free of malware or other threats across complex data environments. The solution also features pre-computed hashing to swiftly detect malicious files, metadata updates to quarantine threats, and multicluster scanning, which ensures rapid recovery from multiple clusters with minimal operational disruption. The feature is designed to maintain business continuity during recovery, performing comprehensive indicators of compromise sweeps across workloads.