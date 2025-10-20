AI, market forces reshape digital identity landscape

Liminal's Identity Market & Policy Trends 2026 webinar highlighted how emerging technologies and market forces are reshaping digital identity, cybersecurity, and financial strategy, according to Biometric Update

Filip Verley of Liminal said agentic AI is "redefining the identity frontier," as governance and consent systems must now account for both human and non-human identities amid rising deepfake and synthetic data threats. Trends such as "perpetual KYC," adaptive authentication, and convergence of fraud prevention and AML are transforming risk management practices, though many firms still trade strict security for smoother user experience.

Liminal forecasts AI agents will automate up to 40% of Tier-1 SOC workloads by 2026, shifting cybersecurity toward identity-first frameworks. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler's Bryant Williams noted that favorable market conditions and AI-driven innovation could fuel M&A and IPO activity in the sector, while Venable's Jeremy Grant emphasized that the U.S. government still lacks a unified digital identity strategy despite growing federal involvement in verification and security policy.