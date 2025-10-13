A Fortune report highlights that foreign investors now hold roughly 30% of U.S. AI stocks, signaling that "America has become one big bet on AI," according to Biometric Update. As agentic AI systems become integrated into workplaces, a new white paper from OpenID warns of "urgent challenges in authentication, authorization, and identity management," calling for scalable frameworks to prevent security lapses and "consent fatigue." The paper urges automated verification and robust credentials to maintain accountability as autonomous agents act independently or on users' behalf. Experts like Keyfactor's Chris Hickman told Tech Monitor that deploying AI agents without adequate oversight "would be like trying to onboard 10,000 customer service agents dynamically," stressing the need for digital certificates and cryptographic roots of trust. Meanwhile, IAM leaders such as Okta, Ping Identity, and Microsoft EntraID are spotlighted for advancing adaptive access solutions. With post-quantum cryptography and short-lived certificates on the rise, experts warn that AI security must evolve fast, or risk collapse.
AI/ML, AI benefits/risks, Generative AI
Experts sound alarm on agentic AI security
Adobe Stock
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAlgorithm
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds