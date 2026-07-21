7 mistakes companies make deploying AI agents

COMMENTARY: Every enterprise has been told to become an agentic company. Not in five years. Now. And most are starting in exactly the wrong place: standing up a committee to figure it out.

While leadership debates strategy in a governance working group, a marketing director already has three AI tools open and has shipped work the company has no record of. For many companies, the problem revolves around the gap between where leadership thinks the organization has progressed and the actual work taking place on the ground.

Agentic AI introduces new challenges that go beyond just the adoption of the past. The question of governance no longer relates to simply what AI can say. It’s now what AI can do. Generative AI created a content risk, but agentic AI has created an execution risk. Before, an employee may have just asked AI to draft a quick email. Now, an employee can work with an agent to write code, approve workflows, or access customer data. It’s critical that governance not stop at policies and prompts, but rather extend through all actions.

I have spent 30 years in security and identity, and I have watched this movie before. Cloud. RPA. Data governance. Every wave produced a Center of Excellence that promised to lead the transformation and became the thing that throttled it. We are repeating the experiment with AI and expecting a different result.

The council that becomes the bottleneck: Our instincts are to route every AI project through a central review board. It feels responsible. Within one economic quarter, it’s the slowest thing in the building. It’s the exact pattern that killed Cloud CoEs by 2020 and RPA CoEs by 2023. Renaming it an "AI Council" does not change the physics. It’s the same shape every time: a gate that the business learns to route around.

Our instincts are to route every AI project through a central review board. It feels responsible. Within one economic quarter, it’s the slowest thing in the building. It’s the exact pattern that killed Cloud CoEs by 2020 and RPA CoEs by 2023. Renaming it an "AI Council" does not change the physics. It’s the same shape every time: a gate that the business learns to route around. Watching the door instead of the room: Most programs measure who has access to which AI tools. That’s the login boundary, and it tells us almost nothing. The moment an agent gets past login, the question we’re no longer asking about who conducted the attack. It’s what can the agent do, on whose behalf, with what scope, for how long. If we can issue credentials fast, but cannot answer what was done with them, we have built a faster way to lose visibility.

Most programs measure who has access to which AI tools. That’s the login boundary, and it tells us almost nothing. The moment an agent gets past login, the question we’re no longer asking about who conducted the attack. It’s what can the agent do, on whose behalf, with what scope, for how long. If we can issue credentials fast, but cannot answer what was done with them, we have built a faster way to lose visibility. Manufacturing the company’s own shadow AI: Here’s the uncomfortable math: People do not take the safe path because it’s safe. They’ll only take it because it’s faster. Add a ticket queue, a vendor evaluation, and a review board in front of the approved tool, and instead of governance, we’ve created a reason to skip over it entirely. The unsafe path wins by lunchtime, not because it's reckless, but because they have a job to do, they have 14 other tasks on their plate this morning.

Here’s the uncomfortable math: People do not take the safe path because it’s safe. They’ll only take it because it’s faster. Add a ticket queue, a vendor evaluation, and a review board in front of the approved tool, and instead of governance, we’ve created a reason to skip over it entirely. The unsafe path wins by lunchtime, not because it's reckless, but because they have a job to do, they have 14 other tasks on their plate this morning. Believing policies and training change behavior: Nobody reads the wiki. People read defaults. The behavioral research predates the AI wave and it’s overwhelming: auto-enrollment moved 401(k) participation from roughly 23% to over 80% without changing the underlying offer at all. The path of least resistance wins every time, regardless of the rules the company wrote. A policy on a Confluence page does not make up a governance program. The default is the governance program.

Nobody reads the wiki. People read defaults. The behavioral research predates the AI wave and it’s overwhelming: auto-enrollment moved 401(k) participation from roughly 23% to over 80% without changing the underlying offer at all. The path of least resistance wins every time, regardless of the rules the company wrote. A policy on a Confluence page does not make up a governance program. The default is the governance program. Measuring activity instead of outcomes: Counting agents deployed and assets published produces a vanity-metrics machine. The RPA wave died on this rock. The only question that matters is whether the business shipped faster because of the work, not how much work there was.

Counting agents deployed and assets published produces a vanity-metrics machine. The RPA wave died on this rock. The only question that matters is whether the business shipped faster because of the work, not how much work there was. Treating AI as a top-down rollout: Don’t think of AI as a department buying a tool. It touches every employee, every customer interaction, every decision under five thousand dollars. It’s not about a team adopting software. It’s an organization renegotiating how people do their work. We cannot push that down from a strategy deck. It has to happen where the work already happens, with the people already doing it.

Don’t think of AI as a department buying a tool. It touches every employee, every customer interaction, every decision under five thousand dollars. It’s not about a team adopting software. It’s an organization renegotiating how people do their work. We cannot push that down from a strategy deck. It has to happen where the work already happens, with the people already doing it. Standing up a team to “figure out AI”: It’s the most expensive mistake of all, because it feels like progress. While we’re designing the new function, our competitor's existing people are shipping new product. There’s no separate team that goes off, figures out agentic, and hands it back to the org later. That’s the slowest possible path. The people already doing the work are the team.

What the companies getting it right do differently

Here are the mistakes I see most often when it comes to agentic AI and what the organizations getting it right do instead.

They navigate a single tension, the one Frank Brandes named after years running enterprise integration at Unilever: too much control and we kill innovation; too little and we never get the reuse. Managing that line continuously is the actual job.

They make the secure path the fast path. Self-service that beats the workaround. Short-lived credentials instead of secrets on a laptop. Auto-approval for the low-risk majority, with real review reserved for the rare high-risk case. When teams can run the governed path faster than the workaround, people choose it on their own.

They treat the audit log as the product, not the compliance artifact. It’s how we learn what agents actually did and which ones drove outcomes, not a file we open after something goes wrong.

And they hold one line that never bends: a single human accountable at the top of every chain. Accountability does not dilute across agent hops. If we cannot answer who owns an agent's actions, we do not deploy the agent.

The winners are not organizations with the biggest AI budgets or the most tools. The best companies will use existing people to adapt fastest, whose secure path is the most obvious one, and who can answer what their agents did this quarter in a single query.

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