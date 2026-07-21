Mithra AI launches to verify data before AI models produce answers

As reported by Silicon Angle, Mithra Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of ShelterZoom Corp., has launched Mithra AI, a new product designed to vet the data that feeds enterprise artificial intelligence models before those models generate responses.

Mithra AI operates by screening data as it enters an AI system, functioning one layer below the main large language model. It verifies the authenticity of content and checks user clearance against a cryptographic Single Source of Truth, which traces each answer back to its origin. This approach aims to combat issues arising from synthetic content and unlicensed data, which have become prevalent. The platform integrates with major AI models including those from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and SpaceX.

Mithra AI utilizes post-quantum, blockchain-based encryption to log a chain of custody for each record, reducing AI hallucinations and preventing compliance issues from unauthorized data. A simplified version is available as an AI-native content management system, targeting industries like healthcare, government, financial services, legal, and education where data accuracy is critical. Early users like Conscience IQ and Sage Matters are adopting Mithra AI to ensure AI tools operate within strict governance and privacy regulations, such as HIPAA.