AI-driven ID fraud surges 195% globally

AI-generated synthetic identity fraud is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, reshaping the global threat landscape and exposing gaps in traditional identity verification systems, TechRadar reports.
According to new data from Sumsub, fake document creation using generative AI rose 195% globally from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, with Europe and North America experiencing the steepest spikes, with 378% and 311%, respectively. Traditional forgery is now being eclipsed, with declines reported in most regions except Europe. Fraudsters are increasingly exploiting AI to produce convincing fake documents in seconds, particularly in sectors like crypto, fintech, trading, transportation, and gambling, where onboarding is rapid and security protocols may lag behind. Notably, 76% of fraud now occurs post-onboarding, through techniques like credential stuffing and device spoofing. Deepfake-enabled fraud also surged dramatically, especially in North America and Europe. Sumsubs Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin emphasized the urgency for companies and consumers alike to adopt layered verification methods and AI-aware security solutions to mitigate these rising threats.