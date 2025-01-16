Ransomware, Phishing, Threat Intelligence

Accelerated BlackBasta-like email attack examined

Threat actors leveraging Black Basta ransomware gang techniques were able to deploy 1,165 phishing emails to 22 email inboxes in just an hour and a half, Hackread reports.

WordPress, Shopify, and other widely used platforms have been spoofed in malicious emails purporting to be account confirmation or subscription notices that lure targets into downloading AnyDesk, TeamViewer, and other remote access software, which would eventually enable system infiltration for malware deployment and data exfiltration, according to an analysis from SlashNext. Attacks that peaked between November and December also involved the utilization of social engineering methods to ensure stealth, said SlashNext, which was able to help avert such an intrusion against one of its clients through the detection of its artificial intelligence-based email security system SEER. Such findings indicate the growing prevalence of more advanced and covert cybersecurity threats that should prompt an increased focus on threat detection and response, as well as consistent security evaluations.

