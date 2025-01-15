Cyberattack disclosed by Mortgage Investors Group after Black Basta claims

Tennessee-based Mortgage Investors Group has confirmed having its customers' data exposed following a network cyberattack last month, which was claimed by the Black Basta ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attackers who trespassed on MIG's computer environment may have compromised individuals' full names and financial details, said the major Southeastern U.S. mortgage lending firm in a breach notice on its website that did not specify the nature of the intrusion and the number of customers affected by the incident. Such a development comes amid a slew of ransomware intrusions against lending and real estate companies, including National Direct Mortgage, LoanDepot, First American, Fidelity National Financial, and Mr. Cooper. Meanwhile, Black Basta has been noted by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Department of Health and Human Services to have breached more than 500 organizations around the world from April 2022 to May 2024 following its attack against Ascension Health.