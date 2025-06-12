23andMe data deletion sought by nearly 2M customers, exec says

TechCrunch reports that 23andMe was noted by interim CEO Joseph Selsavage to have had 1.9 million individuals request the removal of their genetic data from the DNA testing services company following its bankruptcy declaration in March.
Such a figure amounts to almost 15% of 23andMe's customer base, noted Selsavage during a House Oversight Committee Hearing that examined the firm's sale to leading U.S. biotechnology firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Regeneron previously allayed data usage concerns, stating that the obtained information will be utilized to advance new drug discovery while complying with 23andMe's existing privacy policy. Selsavage's testimony comes as 23andMe has been sued by over 24 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida, over the sale of private customer information. Auctioning genetic details from 23andMe's 15 million customers requires explicit consent, according to the states' lawsuit. 23andMe's financial woes follow a massive data breach last year, which led to the exposure of 6.9 million customers' sensitive information.
Such a figure amounts to almost 15% of 23andMe's customer base, noted Selsavage during a House Oversight Committee Hearing that examined the firm's sale to leading U.S. biotechnology firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Regeneron previously allayed data usage concerns, stating that the obtained information will be utilized to advance new drug discovery while complying with 23andMe's existing privacy policy. Selsavage's testimony comes as 23andMe has been sued by over 24 states, including New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida, over the sale of private customer information. Auctioning genetic details from 23andMe's 15 million customers requires explicit consent, according to the states' lawsuit. 23andMe's financial woes follow a massive data breach last year, which led to the exposure of 6.9 million customers' sensitive information.