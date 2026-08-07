Frontier AI is compressing the time between discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities, forcing enterprises to rethink how they secure modern applications and AI systems.F5's Sean Murphy, Field CISO for North America, discusses how security teams can prepare for the next generation of AI-powered threats, why known vulnerabilities may become a bigger risk than zero-days, and what it takes to secure AI at scale from shadow AI and governance to agent and API protection.This segment is sponsored by F5.https://securityweekly.com/f5bh to learn more about them!Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-2Visit
Black Hat, AI/ML
F5’s Sean Murphy on securing frontier AI as attack and defense accelerate
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