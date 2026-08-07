Black Hat, AI/ML

Orca’s Gil Geron on securing the AI-powered enterprise

Orca's Gil Geron

Orca’s Gil Geron

AI is fundamentally changing software development, turning employees across the business into builders and reshaping how organizations think about innovation and risk.

In this interview, Orca Security CEO Gil Geron explores what this shift means for enterprise leaders and why security must evolve alongside the next generation of AI-powered software creation.

Segment Resources:

This segment is sponsored by Orca Security. Visit https://securityweekly.com/orcabh to learn more about them!

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-2

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