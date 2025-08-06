Critical Infrastructure Security, Supply chain, Black Hat

The software supply chain and cybersecurity

Doug White sits down with Theresa Lanowitz, Chief Evangelist at LevelBlue, for a powerful and timely conversation about one of cybersecurity’s most pressing threats: the software supply chain.

In this exclusive interview, Theresa shares fresh insights from LevelBlue’s global research involving 1,500 cybersecurity professionals across 16 countries. Together, they unpack the real-world risks of software acquisition in the API economy, the explosive growth of AI-generated code, and the rise of “vibe coding” — and how these trends are silently expanding the attack surface for organizations everywhere.

What is the software supply chain? Why are empty packages flooding open-source repositories? What’s the real cost of depending on ChatGPT to write your code? Why visibility into your supply chain directly correlates with breach prevention?

This episode is a must-watch for developers, CISOs, and anyone building or securing modern software. Learn how to protect your organization with supply chain visibility, strong S-BOM practices, and a return to solid software engineering fundamentals.

Visit https://securityweekly.com/levelbluebh to download the Data Accelerator: Software Supply Chain and Cybersecurity as well as all of LevelBlue's research.

