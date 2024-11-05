Identity

The Business Case for Customer Identity and Access Management in E-Commerce

Share
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

E-commerce businesses face growing challenges in providing seamless, secure customer transactions. The reality? Friction in the checkout process—like forced registration or complex sign-ins—leads to cart abandonment and lost revenue. And while guest checkout can reduce friction, it opens the door to fraud and limits data collection, hurting long-term growth.

Shoppers expect an easy, secure experience, but balancing convenience with data security and compliance is a complex challenge. How can businesses keep customers engaged without sacrificing security?

This Liminal white paper explores how Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions can help your business deliver seamless transactions, increase customer loyalty, and stay compliant—without compromising on security.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Related Events

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.