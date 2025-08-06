CyberProof takes center stage at Black Hat 2025, as Yuval Wollman, President of CyberProof, joins host Doug White live from the Cyber Risk TV studio in Las Vegas.In this eye-opening interview, Yuval unpacks how AI agents are not only expanding the attack surface — but reshaping the entire cyber threat landscape. Discover how ransomware-as-a-service platforms like Funksec and Dragonforce are operating with enterprise-level precision. Learn about the role of agentic AI, geopolitical cyber warfare, and why today's hackers offer better customer support than airlines.This isn’t your typical cyber chat — this is a deep dive into the new economy of cybercrime, now ranked as the third-largest economy in the world. Whether you're a CISO, security pro, or just trying to keep your business secure, this is a must-watch conversation on how exposure management and real-time threat detection are essential in defending against nation-state attacks and AI-driven breaches.This segment is sponsored by CyberProof. Visit https://securityweekly.com/cyberproofbh to learn more about them! Watch all Black Hat 2025 coverage: Securityweekly.com/Blackhat
AI/ML, Vulnerability Management, Black Hat
The 2025 mid-year threat landscape and the shifting battlefield
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsBugBuffer OverflowDisassembly
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds