The 2025 mid-year threat landscape and the shifting battlefield

CyberProof takes center stage at Black Hat 2025, as Yuval Wollman, President of CyberProof, joins host Doug White live from the Cyber Risk TV studio in Las Vegas.

In this eye-opening interview, Yuval unpacks how AI agents are not only expanding the attack surface — but reshaping the entire cyber threat landscape. Discover how ransomware-as-a-service platforms like Funksec and Dragonforce are operating with enterprise-level precision.

Learn about the role of agentic AI, geopolitical cyber warfare, and why today's hackers offer better customer support than airlines.

This isn’t your typical cyber chat — this is a deep dive into the new economy of cybercrime, now ranked as the third-largest economy in the world. Whether you're a CISO, security pro, or just trying to keep your business secure, this is a must-watch conversation on how exposure management and real-time threat detection are essential in defending against nation-state attacks and AI-driven breaches.