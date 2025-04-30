RSAC 2025 executive interview: Fortra’s Rohit Dhamankar

Fortra's Rohit Dhamankar discusses Cobalt Strike abuse decreases by 80% with Fortra, Microsoft, Health-ISAC initiative.

Fortra is successfully reducing the unauthorized use of Cobalt Strike among cybercriminals through partnerships with Microsoft, Operation MORPHEUS, and the Pall Mall Process, among others. Since 2023 specifically, Fortra’s collaborations have resulted in an 80% drop in Cobalt Strike misuse in the wild. Additionally, the time between detecting cracked copies and mitigation has been reduced to less than one week in the United States and less than two weeks worldwide.