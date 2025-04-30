Fortra's Rohit Dhamankar discusses Cobalt Strike abuse decreases by 80% with Fortra, Microsoft, Health-ISAC initiative.Fortra is successfully reducing the unauthorized use of Cobalt Strike among cybercriminals through partnerships with Microsoft, Operation MORPHEUS, and the Pall Mall Process, among others. Since 2023 specifically, Fortra’s collaborations have resulted in an 80% drop in Cobalt Strike misuse in the wild. Additionally, the time between detecting cracked copies and mitigation has been reduced to less than one week in the United States and less than two weeks worldwide.https://securityweekly.com/fortrarsac to learn more about them!This segment is sponsored by Fortra. Visit
Vulnerability Management, RSAC, Penetration Testing
RSAC 2025 executive interview: Fortra’s Rohit Dhamankar
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds