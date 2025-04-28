Application security, RSAC

RSAC 2025 executive interview: Apiiro’s Idan Plotnik

Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro, discusses his company's application security platform's role in the AI era with Paul's Security Weekly co-host Jeff Man during RSAC 2025.

An In-Depth Guide to Application Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBrowserCache CrammingCommon Gateway Interface (CGI)ClientCookieDLL InjectionDynamic Link Library

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds