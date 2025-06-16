Identity
Modern IAM meets legacy systems: Closing the mainframe security gap
For many organizations, the mainframe remains a workhorse—processing 90% of credit card transactions and serving as the system of record for critical financial data. But its security infrastructure often operates in isolation.While corporate IT environments adopt tools like Okta or Azure AD to manage identities, mainframe access still relies on older systems like RACF, ACF2, or Top Secret. The result? A dangerous IAM blind spot where MFA is difficult to enforce, audit trails are disconnected, and attackers can exploit silos.According to Rocket Software, a majority of security teams don’t even realize their IAM coverage doesn’t extend to the mainframe. It’s not a matter of poor security hygiene—mainframe teams often think they’ve got it covered. The problem is that enterprise security leaders can’t get visibility or enforce modern controls across all systems, especially when IAM is fragmented.
