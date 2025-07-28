Looking back: Thirty years of malware mayhem at Black Hat

Mikko Hypponen has seen it all — from floppy disk viruses like Stoned to global outbreaks like Stuxnet, WannaCry, and LockBit. As Chief Research Officer at WithSecure and one of cybersecurity’s most seasoned threat historians, he brings unmatched perspective to the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.

His Black Hat USA 2025 keynote will explore this history, but with a forward-looking lens — and a clear warning: We may still be at the beginning of the cyber threat story.

AI: The next security frontier

Ransomware’s evolution, in particular, reflects how deeply cyberattacks have industrialized. Today’s threat groups behave like corporations, complete with PR arms, HR departments, and affiliate programs. For a closer look at this ecosystem, Hypponen’s keynote pairs well with our recent SC webcast deep dive: Inside Ransomware Inc.

As threat actors industrialize, they’re also automating — increasingly using AI to scale reconnaissance, social engineering, and even malware generation. Hypponen is expected to spotlight how defenders must match this pace by integrating AI into everything from detection to incident response.

What comes next: Policy, quantum, and preparedness

But AI is a double-edged sword. Recent research shows even the AI supply chain is vulnerable. A recent SC piece on LLM plugin vulnerabilities reveals how seemingly benign integrations can open serious threat vectors — a sign that securing the entire AI ecosystem is now a core cybersecurity imperative.

Hypponen has always emphasized the role of policy in shaping cyber outcomes. Expect commentary on national strategies — including ambitious government initiatives like the U.S. bill investing heavily in AI, quantum computing, and cyber defense. (See: “Trump’s Beautiful Bill”