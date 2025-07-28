Mikko Hypponen has seen it all — from floppy disk viruses like Stoned to global outbreaks like Stuxnet, WannaCry, and LockBit. As Chief Research Officer at WithSecure and one of cybersecurity’s most seasoned threat historians, he brings unmatched perspective to the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.His Black Hat USA 2025 keynote will explore this history, but with a forward-looking lens — and a clear warning: We may still be at the beginning of the cyber threat story.Ransomware’s evolution, in particular, reflects how deeply cyberattacks have industrialized. Today’s threat groups behave like corporations, complete with PR arms, HR departments, and affiliate programs. For a closer look at this ecosystem, Hypponen’s keynote pairs well with our recent SC webcast deep dive: Inside Ransomware Inc.
AI/ML, Ransomware, Black Hat
Looking back: Thirty years of malware mayhem at Black Hat
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds