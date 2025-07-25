Application security, AI/ML, Generative AI
LLM plugin vulnerabilities highlight growing threat to AI ecosystems
Large language models (LLMs) are revolutionizing the way we interact with digital systems — but as their use grows, so do the risks. Recent research revealed troubling security flaws in how LLM plugins are designed, including vulnerabilities that could enable data leaks, remote code execution, and even full takeover of AI sessions.One high-profile example comes from HiddenLayer’s recent discovery of prompt injection vulnerabilities in Google’s Gemini Advanced Workspace plugin. Researchers found that Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra could be manipulated into leaking hidden system instructions and executing unauthorized actions — all triggered by carefully crafted user input or malicious content stored in shared documents.
HiddenLayer recommended keeping sensitive data out of system prompts entirely and said developers should fine-tune their models to specific tasks to minimize deviation. Google, for its part, said it regularly conducts red-teaming exercises and applies filters and input sanitization measures to detect and prevent malicious prompts.Still, these efforts haven’t closed every gap — and as LLMs gain more control over business workflows, the risks will only grow. Gemini’s vulnerabilities may have been responsibly disclosed and patched, but they offer a stark reminder: the true threat may lie not in how powerful LLMs are, but in how little oversight exists over the tools that extend them.This article is part of SC Media’s 10-part editorial series on the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications 2025. Produced in partnership with the OWASP Generative AI Security Project, the series highlights actionable steps for secure, transparent GenAI application development.
Enforce strict input validation: Avoid freeform strings when possible. Use parameterized inputs with type and range checks. Add a validation layer: Where freeform input is required, implement secondary parsing and sanitization before execution. Follow OWASP ASVS guidelines: Apply access control and input validation standards consistently across plugin design. Use authorization tokens per plugin: Require OAuth2 or API keys that bind user identity to specific plugin actions. Limit plugin capabilities: Follow the principle of least privilege—expose only necessary functionality. Test thoroughly: Use static, dynamic, and interactive security testing during development.
