Trump’s ‘beautiful’ bill bets big on AI, quantum, and cyber

President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on July 4, 2025, pushing billions of dollars into U.S. technology, defense, infrastructure and border security. The legislation contains hundreds of provisions, many divisive. However, its infusion of new investments in artificial intelligence, quantum research, and next-generation cryptography represent a pivotal moment for cybersecurity.

The OBBBA goes beyond existing allocated cyber defense spending ( $12.8 billion ) — part of the pending 2025 federal budget . The act also dovetails a $500 billion public-private partnership called the Stargate Project , announced earlier this year by Trump, to build AI-related infrastructure such as data centers and accelerate AI research. The impact of those investments will be felt through 2029, the implementation timeline for both OBBBA and Stargate.

"After a presidential race that didn’t give much attention to AI, the technology suddenly appears front-and-center, producing both excitement and concern," commented McGregor McCance , executive editor with Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. The administration is signaling its clear "preferences for how it wants the technology to advance: quickly, on a massive scale, and without much oversight," he wrote.

In January, Trump revoked a Biden executive order that aimed to balance growth, ethical safeguards, privacy and concerns over job losses tied to AI development. However, the OBBBA leaves the door open for AI guardrails, enforced by states.

The OBBBA (PDF) originally included a 10-year moratorium on state-level AI regulation. That intended to shield tech firms from a patchwork of conflicting state rules. Supporters claimed it would protect companies from conflicting state rules around privacy, bias and transparency; critics saw it as a threat to local protections. Lawmakers ultimately dropped the proposal.

“We should be fighting to protect consumers, not enabling AI theft or fraud,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell , D-Wash., who fought against the moratorium. "We are working to move forward with legislation at the federal level, but we do not need a moratorium that would prohibit our states from stepping up and protecting citizens in their state."

Others disagreed.

Federal AI funding surges to new heights

“Patchwork of AI laws will hinder business,” wrote Neil Bradley , EVP and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We need a unified national approach, not a confusing jumble of state-level regulations.”

$115 million for nuclear security missions through artificial intelligence $250 million for AI systems at U.S. Cyber Command $450 million to integrate autonomy and AI in naval shipbuilding $124 million to upgrade the Test Resource Management Center with AI $145 million for AI development in unmanned aerial and naval systems $250 million for advancing the “artificial intelligence ecosystem” $250 million for expanded Cyber Command AI efforts $200 million for deploying automation and AI to accelerate DoD financial audits

The version of the OBBBA that passed includes nearly a dozen “artificial intelligence” investments dedicating over $1 billion to new military and government spending that includes:

Industry analysts say the new infusion of money into AI will accelerate systems already in development, such as automated threat detection at Cyber Command and prototypes of AI‑enabled naval vessels. However, much depends on whether these funds translate into operational systems or remain theoretical pilots, wrote Nick Hart , CEO and president of Data Foundation

Quantum and crypto: The next arms race

“As we've learned from implementing previous data legislation and large bills with data provisions, success depends on more than just statutory requirements,” Hart said. “Agencies will need technical assistance, coordination support, and meaningful stakeholder engagement to implement these systems effectively.”

Congress matched its AI ambitions with major investments in quantum and cybersecurity. A new Quantum Benchmarking Initiative received $250 million. That’s a record amount for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which has traditionally spent between $90 million and $125 million annually (PDF) on quantum research.

Military cryptographic modernization received $1.7 billion, the largest single allocation for U.S. encryption upgrades.

This pairing of quantum and cryptographic tech signals that lawmakers see as critical to national security and intend to set new international standards for quantum communication and post-quantum encryption.

“The goal of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is to develop cryptographic systems that are secure against both quantum and classical computers, and can interoperate with existing communications protocols and networks,” wrote NIST on its PQC overview page.

New focus: Supply chain security and the border

Agencies like the NSA’s CNSA and NIST’s post‑quantum cryptography efforts have been steadily upgrading encryption for years. These funds, the bill state, will help accelerate encryption upgrades for systems ranging from satellite networks to battlefield radios.

The bill also targets two key vulnerabilities. One is mitigating supply chain risks within the defense industrial base. The second goes toward U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A total of $90 million for cybersecurity goes to support small and non-traditional contractors, aiming to close long-standing supply chain security gaps in the defense industrial base.

Science, energy, and the American Science Cloud

Over $6 billion is earmarked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with mandates for AI-driven nonintrusive inspection, biometric entry and exit, and autonomous border systems. What these AI systems boil down to is using AI for risk scoring and targeting people and cargo crossing the border, advanced facial recognition, “intelligent” scanning of large areas and automated x-ray and CT (computed axial tomography) imaging.

Congress is betting on advanced AI and data science far beyond defense as part of OBBBA. The act calls for investing $150 million for self-improving AI models at the Department of Energy . Money will target next-generation microelectronics research designed to go beyond Moore's Law to deliver more efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

OBBBA: A private sector bonanza?

Part of the $150 million will support the American Science Cloud , that will serve as a clearinghouse to scientific community to share and encourage collaboration with the private sector tied to energy technology and research.

The private sector isn’t waiting on the sidelines. Of the estimated $150 billion in appropriations to support defense and national security priorities, billions will benefit both major contractors and niche private firms aligned with DoD, CISA, and DoE.

Startups and growth-stage firms with government-adjacent offerings (cloud, ID verification, AI risk) will see increased procurement and R&D grants, according economists.

What can contractors expect from the OBBBA? Stephanie Hagan, a training and communications manager for Winvale, a government contract consulting firm, said that along with private sector investments in cybersecurity, AI, and law enforcement, spending will extend to "auxiliary areas such as construction, security services, technology, and defense manufacturing.”

"It’s important you are preparing for the influx of opportunities, especially now that we are in the federal government Q4 spending spree ," she noted.

S&P Global and industry analysts reported a 91% YoY jump in cybersecurity-focused private equity and venture capital investment in the first half of 2024. This is a trend likely to be turbocharged by OBBBA’s signals of sustained demand.

For example, Elon Musk’s xAI secured a federal contract worth nearly $200 million for AI services. The investment comes as X’s Grok chatbot made headlines for rolling out (and hastily retracting) an “anti-woke” update that resulted in extremist content and Nazi propaganda, as Fortune reported

Three steps backward, one step forward

xAI, in its announcement, promised to “bring all of our world-class AI tools to federal, local, state, and national security customers.” Critics across the spectrum questioned the timing and the privileged access being granted, but the deal is moving ahead.

Industry insiders said this new AI-first approach could reshape federal tech.

“AI has the potential to transform functions across the economy, including within the federal government,” said Courtney Lang, vice president of policy, trust, data and technology at the Information Technology Institute. Lang called for agencies to focus on building a modern workforce and fully adopt the NIST AI Risk Management Framework to make sure the money delivers results.

It would be an understatement to say the bill’s impact is complicated. At the same time Congress is pouring money into AI and security tech, the Trump administration and the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) slashed core cyber agencies like CISA, defunded key programs, and eliminated hundreds of cybersecurity jobs across the federal government.

During the first 100 days of the new administration, CISA saw plans to slash its workforce by as much as half — eliminating up to 1,300 positions, according to previous reporting . The Department of Homeland Security also canceled several CISA infrastructure projects, paused construction of the agency’s new headquarters, and closed its Science and Technology Directorate, long regarded as a key driver of federal cybersecurity innovation.

The White House also terminated $10 million in annual funding to the Center for Internet Security . Critics argue these moves risk undermining national cyber readiness, even as adversaries like China intensify their operations.

Who will move fastest?

It’s a classic case of giving with one hand and taking with the other, note critics. They warn that defunding and workforce reductions for front line cyber defenses could erode hard-won progress in defending critical infrastructure.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act leaves one question hanging: Who will move fastest to turn billions in new tech dollars into real impact? Will it be federal agencies, defense giants, or the private sector’s most ambitious entrepreneurs?

For cybersecurity and IT pros, it’s time to pay attention. The landscape, the priorities, and the stakes have never been higher.

Winvale Hagan's advice: If you’re a current government contractor, now is the time to ensure your GSA Schedule stays fully compliant. With the Trump administration aiming to cut costs, underperforming or non-compliant contracts are likely to be the first on the chopping block.

(SC Media reporter Tom Spring contributed to this report.)