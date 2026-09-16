Identity at machine speed: Okta pushes governance beyond human users

AI agents and other non-human identities force enterprises to rethink identity governance. That's because traditional periodic access reviews and static permissions were built for the pre-AI era and designed largely around predictable human activity.

Autonomous software, of course, is unpredictable and can request credentials, access infrastructure and execute actions much more quickly than any human.

Okta is responding to this challenge with new capabilities spanning Okta Identity Governance (OIG), Okta Privileged Access (OPA) and identity threat detection and response (ITDR) technology from Permiso Security, which Okta acquired earlier this year.

The goal is to bring employees, workloads and AI agents into a common framework that continuously governs access, removes unnecessary privileges and detects identity threats as they emerge.

Why expanding identity governance to AI agents requires continuous control

"Nobody wants to slow AI down, but you can't simply hand out access and hope for the best," says Okta Chief Product Officer Ely Kahn. "Enterprises need a one-stop shop to govern, secure, and monitor every identity: humans, AI agents, and non-human workloads alike."

Traditional identity governance depends on predefined permissions and periodic recertification. That has always created gaps between review periods as approvals accumulate and access changes. Such delays can no longer be tolerated when AI agents interact with sensitive systems without waiting for human-speed governance processes.

Okta's new Advanced Entitlement Management for AWS (Amazon Web Services) provides fine-grained permission tracking across developers , workloads and AI agents, while maintaining separation of duties.

The Intelligent Request Recommendations feature moves access requests into everyday workflow interfaces such as Slack or ServiceNow, reducing approval queues and what Okta calls "blind rubber-stamping."

How zero standing privileges and just-in-time access reduce pervasive identity risks

Most significantly, Automated Drift Detection and Remediation can identify unauthorized access changes and revoke rogue permissions in real time, moving governance from intermittent audits toward continuous containment.

Knowing who should have access addresses only half the problem. Organizations must also control when that access exists.

According to the 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report , credential abuse accounts for 39% of breaches, which illustrates the danger of leaving powerful credentials available indefinitely. Okta Privileged Access's expanded capabilities apply just-in-time access to humans, workloads and AI agents as well so privileges can disappear when their purpose ends.

This approach extends across databases, Kubernetes environments and network devices. For autonomous systems, Okta's Machine-Speed Workload Protection enables AI agents, automated identities and CI/CD pipelines to retrieve vaulted credentials as needed while preserving attribution to an accountable human.

How drift detection and quick integrations make identity governance more adaptive and responsive

Dynamic Kubernetes Protection similarly avoids hardcoded service-account tokens and other long-lived credentials. Zero standing privilege applies a fundamental zero-trust principle to AI: Authorization should be temporary and tied to a legitimate need rather than assumed indefinitely.

Continuous governance works only if organizations can bring rapidly changing technologies under management.

Okta's new 48-Hour Integrations initiative uses AI to accelerate creation of integrations for governance and privileged access . Building on more than 8,000 prebuilt integrations, Okta says the new process can reduce development from two or three months to as little as two days.

The Permiso acquisition adds another adaptive layer. Its behavioral analytics, identity-risk signals and threat-informed detections span multiple identity providers, cloud environments and SaaS applications, enabling monitoring across human, non-human and AI identities.

The common thread running through these new Okta features is continuous identity control. AI agents make periodic governance increasingly inadequate because permissions, infrastructure and behavior can change far more quickly than conventional review cycles.

The combination of real-time drift detection, just-in-time privileged access, faster integrations and behavioral threat analytics changes identity governance from periodically asking who has access to continuously determining whether that access remains appropriate right now.

For organizations deploying autonomous AI, this shift provides the speed AI requires without surrendering control over the identities acting on the organization's behalf.