Synthetic ‘digital Frankenstein’ identities sold on dark web for $200

Tech Radar reports that synthetic identities, dubbed "digital Frankensteins," are now readily available on the dark web for approximately $200. These fabricated personas are designed to bypass automated know-your-customer (KYC) checks, enabling criminals to create fraudulent accounts with financial institutions and other services.

Researchers from Coveron and NordLayer Intelligence have observed a significant surge in the creation and sale of these synthetic identities on dark web forums and Telegram channels. These identities are constructed by combining stolen personal data, such as Social Security numbers, with AI-generated elements like names, addresses, deepfake selfies, and cloned voices. The number of discussions related to deepfakes and synthetic identity creation has seen an eightfold increase between Q1 2024 and Q2 2026. Complete identity packages, including matching documents, are being sold for around $200, with individual components like a deepfake selfie available for as little as $10.

This trend poses a substantial risk to businesses, which are urged to implement layered verification systems and identity theft protection services. Individuals are advised to monitor their personal data, freeze credit if not actively seeking new accounts, and remain skeptical of unusual verification requests to counter this rising threat of synthetic identity fraud.