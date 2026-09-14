UK government rolls out passkeys to over 23 million users

The UK government is expanding the use of passkeys, offering over 23 million citizens a more secure and streamlined method for accessing government services. This initiative aims to replace traditional passwords and two-factor authentication codes with biometric or PIN-based sign-ins, according to a recent report by The Register.

The GOV.UK One Login system is now more widely adopting passkeys, following a successful trial with over 300,000 users. Passkeys allow individuals to sign in using a fingerprint, Face ID, or device PIN, bypassing the need for passwords and SMS authentication codes. The government reports that passkeys are up to eight times faster than conventional login methods and are already used in nearly 10% of daily One Login sign-ins. Beyond user convenience, the transition is also proving cost-effective for the government, saving approximately £600 daily on SMS charges. Passkeys are designed to be phishing-resistant, utilizing cryptographic credentials tied to specific websites or apps, with the sensitive biometric data remaining on the user's device.

Jonathon Ellison, director for national resilience at the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, highlighted passkeys as a phishing-resistant alternative that frustrates attackers and saves the public time. While optional, the NCSC encourages users to adopt this more secure sign-in method for services like State Pension checks and tax management.