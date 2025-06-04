Data Security
File security best practices in banking: Protecting digital assets in a complex threat landscape
(Adobe Stock)
During a recent SC Media webcast, OPSWAT's George Prichici discussed the critical importance of comprehensive file security strategies for financial institutions, highlighting the need for advanced threat detection, sanitization, and integration across multiple digital channels. What follows is a summary of his insights:
Verifying the authenticity of uploaded documents Protecting sensitive personal and financial information Preventing malware infiltration through file uploads Maintaining compliance with stringent regulatory requirements Collaboration platforms like Slack and Teams CICD pipelines Mobile application development Cloud storage repositories Continuous threat intelligence updates Flexible integration capabilities Advanced sanitization technologies Minimal operational overhead
Financial institutions require seamless security solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure. OPSWAT offers flexible integration options, Prichici said, including:
True File Type Identification: Instead of relying on file extensions, the system analyzes file structures to detect potential spoofing attempts. Content Disarmament and Reconstruction (CDR): This technology removes potentially malicious embedded objects while preserving file usability, ensuring safe document consumption. Multi-Scanning Technology: By leveraging multiple anti-malware vendors simultaneously, the system provides robust threat detection across different detection methodologies.
Performance is critical, with most file analyses completed within 3.2 seconds, minimizing user friction while maintaining robust security.
SMTP and Graph API integrations ICAP server connections Native integrations with storage solutions SaaS-to-SaaS connections
