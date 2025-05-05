Application security
CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre RSAC 2025 interview: Teik Guan Tan of pQCee
Sensitive and confidential information transmitted over web pages are no longer safe. Today, attackers can already collect such data as it travels over public wifi, and use a quantum computer in the near future to decrypt and use the data for nefarious activities.SafeQuard is pQCee's solution to provide quantum-safe end-to-end encryption of information transmitted on web pages. It implements stardards-based FIPS203 MLKEM post-quantum cryptography and has already been used to protect document signing, email and Internet payment systems.In this video, CEO and Co-Founder Teik Guan Tan describes how it works.https://securityweekly.com/pqceersac to learn more about them!This segment is sponsored by pQCee.com. Visit
