Cybersecurity best practices toolkit: Power up your mid-market defenses

In today’s digital age, cybersecurity isn’t just about deploying advanced tools—it’s about adopting a proactive and comprehensive approach to safeguarding your systems and data. As cybercriminals evolve their tactics, organizations must implement robust best practices to protect against threats like ransomware, phishing, and other forms of cybercrime.

Sophos created an infographic of nine essential cybersecurity practices that can significantly enhance your security posture. The first five are excerpted below. Click here for the full infographic.

1. Patch Early, Patch Often

Unpatched vulnerabilities remain the leading cause of ransomware attacks. Timely patching ensures there are fewer security gaps for attackers to exploit. Implement a structured patch management process to regularly update systems and applications.

2. Back Up Regularly and Securely

Data backups are your ultimate safety net. Regularly back up critical files, encrypt backup data, and store copies offline and off-site. Practice restoring data to ensure your backup processes are effective. A staggering 68% of IT managers were able to recover encrypted data using backups, underscoring their importance.

3. Enable File Extensions

Hidden file extensions in Windows can obscure malicious file types. Enabling file extensions makes it easier to identify and avoid potentially harmful files like JavaScript (.JS) scripts masquerading as legitimate documents.

4. Open JavaScript Files Safely

If you encounter JavaScript (.JS) files, avoid running them directly. Open them in Notepad instead to neutralize potential malicious scripts and inspect their content safely.

5. Avoid Enabling Macros in Email Attachments

Macros in email attachments are a common vector for malware delivery. Microsoft turned off auto-execution of macros by default as a security measure—keep it that way. If an email urges you to enable macros, it’s likely a red flag.