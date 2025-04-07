Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Trump’s ouster of NSA, Cybercom chief receives bipartisan backlash

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have lambasted President Donald Trump's decision to dismiss National Security Agency and Cyber Command Head Gen. Timothy Haugh and NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble without any specific reason, DefenseScoop reports.

"This action sets back our Cyber and Signals Intelligence operations," said House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation Chair Don Bacon, R-Neb. Such an ouster which comes after the firings of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti was also regarded by Senate Armed Services Committee top Democrat Jack Reed of Rhode Island to be a "priceless gift" to the U.S.'s nation-state adversaries China, Rusia, Iran, and North Korea. "In addition to the other military leaders and national security officials Trump has fired, he is sending a chilling message throughout the ranks: don't give your best military advice, or you may face consequences. The President must immediately explain himself to the American people," said Reed.

