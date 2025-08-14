Compliance, risk and the expanding attack surface: What’s changed, how to respond

The expanding attack surface and risk management

In this summary of a recent SC webcast , Raphaël Peyret, Director of Product Management - Cloud Security at Bitdefender, and host Adrian Sanabria discuss the biggest changes reshaping how organizations manage risk and compliance.

Cybersecurity teams face an ever-expanding attack surface. As Sanabria and Peyret discussed, the adoption of new technologies—such as generative AI, cloud computing, and a proliferation of SaaS applications—has outpaced the growth and upskilling of security teams.

This has led to increased burnout, as teams struggle to secure environments they often have limited control over.

While the industry’s focus frequently shifts to the latest threats and technologies, legacy systems and mundane vulnerabilities remain persistent sources of risk. Most breaches still result from basic issues like weak credentials, unpatched vulnerabilities, and human error, rather than sophisticated attacks.

The speakers emphasized the importance of adopting a risk-based mindset, prioritizing real-world data over fear-driven narratives.

Compliance, complexity, and building cyber resilience

By understanding which risks are most likely to impact their organizations, security teams can allocate resources more effectively and defensibly ignore lower-priority threats.

Compliance and risk management are deeply intertwined, with regulatory standards often serving as both a motivator and a challenge for organizations. Compliance can drive investment in security by translating technical risks into business risks that resonate with leadership, but it also introduces complexity—especially when security and compliance processes are siloed.

The webcast highlighted the growing pressure on organizations to report breaches, yet many still face internal resistance to transparency.

Tool complexity is another major challenge, as organizations juggle numerous security solutions across diverse environments. Automation and integrated risk management tools are increasingly essential to streamline compliance and reduce manual effort.

Ultimately, the path to cyber resilience lies in blending risk-based security with efficient compliance practices, leveraging automation, and focusing on the controls that matter most.

By doing so, organizations can better defend against evolving threats while maintaining business agility and regulatory alignment.