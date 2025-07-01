Threat Intelligence, SOC
Bridging the gap: Turning threat intelligence into operational security outcomes
The following article summarizes a recent SC webcast discussion between Host Adrian Sanabria and Ryan Chapman, Team Lead for the Unit 42 Managed Threat Hunting team at Palo Alto Networks. They discuss how security leaders can swiftly translate threat intelligence insights into decisive action.
Organizations must also focus on breaking down technological silos, creating unified systems that can correlate data across different platforms.AI can play a crucial role in helping identify anomalies, test automated responses, and reduce mean time to detection, he said, adding that the future of cybersecurity lies in proactive, intelligent monitoring that can quickly identify and respond to threats across increasingly complex technological landscapes.By embracing advanced threat intelligence and automated response capabilities, Chapman said organizations can stay one step ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber attackers.
Implementing managed detection and response (MDR) services Utilizing AI-powered threat intelligence Conducting thorough asset inventories Interviewing staff to understand critical system access Enabling comprehensive logging with extended retention periods
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds