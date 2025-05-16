Breaking barriers: Solving AppSec challenges in financial services

Financial services represent a complex technological ecosystem where cutting-edge innovations like cryptocurrency coexist with decades-old legacy systems.

The stakes of security

As Clinton Herget, Field CTO at Snyk, explained in a recent webcast discussion with Application Security Weekly Host Mike Shema, these institutions face unprecedented security challenges that span from protecting blockchain transactions to securing mainframe infrastructure running COBOL code from the 1970s.

DevSecOps: Bridging modern and legacy technologies

The financial sector's security stakes are uniquely high. Unlike other industries, financial services deal with quantifiable monetary losses, ranging from cryptocurrency vulnerabilities to credit card fraud. Organizations must protect sensitive customer data while maintaining regulatory compliance and competitive technological innovation.

Developer experience: The critical human element

Traditional DevOps methodologies struggle to address the intricate technological diversity of financial institutions. Herget emphasizes that security solutions cannot be one-size-fits-all. Instead, organizations need flexible approaches that can integrate modern cloud-native practices with legacy system requirements.

AI and the future of application security

A key insight from the discussion is the importance of developer experience. Security teams must move from being perceived as obstacles to becoming enablers of efficient, secure software development. This means providing context-rich, actionable security insights that reduce cognitive load and minimize workflow interruptions.

Strategic recommendations

Emerging technologies like AI present both opportunities and challenges. Herget highlights the potential of AI-powered security tools that can provide more accurate vulnerability detection and remediation suggestions. However, organizations must also be vigilant about new AI-specific security risks like prompt injection and data poisoning.

Develop a mature DevSecOps practice Prioritize developer experience Implement flexible, context-aware security tools Understand the entire data lifecycle Continuously adapt to technological innovations

Conclusion

Financial services organizations should:

The future of application security in financial services requires a holistic, empathetic approach that balances technological complexity, regulatory requirements, and human factors. By focusing on reducing developer toil and providing intelligent, context-rich security solutions, organizations can transform security from a perceived hindrance to a strategic enabler of innovation.