Beyond legacy defenses: How AI is reshaping security operations for the modern enterprise

The evolving threat landscape

In this summary of a recent SC webcast , Srinivas Avasarala, Vice President of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, and host Adrian Sanabria discuss how Cloud-Delivered Security Services (CDSS), powered by real-time telemetry, comprehensive product coverage, and shared global intelligence, empower security teams to simplify operations and outpace even the most sophisticated adversaries.

Cybersecurity is undergoing a dramatic transformation as artificial intelligence reshapes both attack strategies and defense mechanisms.

Avasarala highlighted how AI has fundamentally changed the threat landscape. Attackers now leverage generative AI to create more sophisticated and rapid attacks, compressing attack lifecycles from days to mere minutes. For instance, a ransomware attack that traditionally took two days can now be executed in just 25 minutes using AI-powered techniques.

The complexity of modern cyber threats goes beyond speed, he said. Attackers are developing increasingly evasive methods to bypass traditional security controls. They use AI to generate polymorphic malware variations, create hyper-targeted phishing emails, and develop unique command and control traffic that evades signature-based detection.

Precision AI: A defensive game-changer

Deep fake technologies enable more convincing social engineering attacks, while large language models help criminals craft more sophisticated and personalized phishing attempts.

To combat these advanced threats, Avasarala said Palo Alto Networks is deploying what they call "Precision AI" - a multi-layered approach to threat prevention.

This strategy combines machine learning, deep learning, and large language models to detect and block malicious activities in real-time, he said.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on signature databases, Precision AI can analyze network traffic, detect anomalies, and make split-second decisions about potential threats.

The AI-powered approach allows for protection across multiple attack vectors. Whether it's detecting a sophisticated DNS exfiltration attempt, identifying malware with unique characteristics, or blocking phishing attempts, the system can respond faster and more accurately than human analysts.

Recommendations for modern cybersecurity

Avasarala said that by leveraging vast datasets from 80,000 customers and analyzing 30 billion daily attacks, these AI models continuously improve their threat detection capabilities.

Increase awareness about AI-powered cyber threats Assess current security tooling for effectiveness against evolving threats Look for solutions with high-accuracy models trained on comprehensive datasets Consider AI-powered operational tools that can help configure and optimize security infrastructure

Organizations must prioritize adopting advanced AI-driven security solutions. Key recommendations include:

The future of cybersecurity is not about human speed, but machine-level detection and response. As threats become more sophisticated, AI will be the critical differentiator between successful defense and potential breach.