AI, ransomware and the new frontline: Cyber’s expanding battlefield

At Black Hat USA 2025, Nicole Perlroth will deliver a message that cuts to the core of today’s escalating threat landscape: The attack surface is no longer just technical — it’s societal.

Perlroth, known for her hard-hitting journalism and bestselling book "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," will argue that cyberattacks have entered a more dangerous, invisible phase. She’ll warn that adversaries — especially state-sponsored actors — are now “living off the land,” operating without traditional malware, and using native tools to stay hidden in plain sight.

One example she’ll likely highlight: China-backed Storm-2603, which recently deployed WarLock ransomware through SharePoint vulnerabilities. As SC has reported, the operation used stealthy, modular tools — precisely the kind of threat Perlroth will say defines this new era.

AI, autonomy, and the next evolution of threats

Perlroth is expected to dive deep into the growing role of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks. She’ll describe how AI is not just boosting attacker efficiency, but actively reshaping reality—powering disinformation campaigns, deepfakes, and synthetic propaganda at scale.

This backdrop aligns with recent attacks targeting federal systems via zero-day SharePoint exploits, often attributed to Chinese threat actors. Perlroth will likely argue that as attackers gain AI capabilities and infrastructure access, the lines between espionage, sabotage, and influence operations will blur further.

A call for human leadership in an automated age

More than a technical briefing, Perlroth’s keynote will challenge cybersecurity leaders to rethink what they’re really defending. In an environment where ransomware is sold as a subscription and AI distorts perception itself, courage — not just code — will shape outcomes.

Her message will build on recent reports of Chinese intrusions tied to SharePoint exploits, calling for stronger red lines, clearer policy, and human decision-making that anticipates — not just reacts to — what’s coming next.

Bill Brenner

InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

