AI-powered security: Independent tests show what works

Artificial intelligence has quickly shifted from buzzword to business-critical capability in cybersecurity. The question facing security leaders is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how well it actually works in practice. Independent benchmark testing by Miercom helps answer that.

AI-driven threat prevention: Infinity AI demonstrated superior accuracy in detecting and blocking advanced threats, reducing false positives while catching more real attacks than competitors. Hybrid mesh firewall architecture: By integrating on-premises, cloud, and distributed firewall deployments into a unified fabric, the platform improved coverage across today’s fragmented enterprise perimeters. AI-assisted security management: With capabilities like Infinity AI Copilot and Playblocks automation, Check Point simplified policy enforcement and accelerated response times, easing the administrative burden on security teams.

Miercom’s comprehensive evaluation of Check Point’s Infinity AI-powered platform compared its performance to other leading cybersecurity solutions across 10 enterprise-grade use cases. These scenarios ranged from advanced firewall protection to zero trust enforcement, phishing defense, and automated policy management. The findings emphasize three foundational pillars where AI now drives measurable impact:

These results confirm that AI is more than hype. When properly integrated, AI copilots, AIOps, and automated analytics translate into tangible benefits: faster detection, consistent policy application, and fewer chances for human error to introduce risk.

For organizations navigating the complexities of hybrid environments, this kind of independent validation matters. It demonstrates that AI-driven security is no longer experimental—it’s operational, and it can deliver meaningful gains in efficacy and efficiency.

Security leaders considering AI investments should prioritize platforms that deliver unified visibility, automated controls, and strong independent testing results. Miercom’s benchmarks suggest that in the race to harness AI, organizations don’t just need more tools—they need platforms that can prove their effectiveness under real-world conditions.

to see how Check Point stacked up against competitors and to understand how AI can immediately strengthen your defenses.