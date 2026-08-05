Senate committee to debate new online privacy and AI safety bills

Based on information from cyberscoop, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is preparing to debate a series of new bills aimed at enhancing online privacy, protecting children, and regulating artificial intelligence.

The committee will mark up five bills, including the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which proposes significant changes to how online platforms handle data for users under 17. KOSA would require platforms to exercise "reasonable care" in designing features that could lead to harmful online behaviors for minors and provide parents with digital monitoring tools. While some tech giants previously supported earlier versions, a coalition of smaller organizations has voiced opposition, particularly after a House version weakened the "duty of care" provisions. Other legislation includes the SCREEN Act, mandating age verification technology for social media companies, which raises concerns about the collection of sensitive personal information. The Youth AI Privacy Act aims to implement safety features for AI chatbots, such as disclosing their non-human nature and limiting data retention for minors. The Chatbot Act would require "family accounts" for AI chatbots, allowing parental monitoring, and the Children's Artificial Intelligence Toy Safety Act proposes a federal study on AI-enabled children's toys. Proponents argue these bills enhance safety, but technology experts express differing views on their effectiveness and potential implications.