Agentic AI and cybersecurity dominate discussions at Las Vegas Hacker Summer Camp

Per The Register, the annual Hacker Summer Camp in Las Vegas, encompassing three major cybersecurity conferences, is set to heavily feature discussions around agentic artificial intelligence, its governance, and its implications for cyber defense and offense.

The security industry converges in Las Vegas for BSides, Black Hat, and DEF CON, with agentic AI emerging as a primary topic. Discussions will cover securing AI agents to prevent unauthorized access, the potential role of lawmakers in regulating AI models, and the use of autonomous AI by malicious actors for hacking operations. Black Hat will feature vendor presentations on AI-driven security solutions and keynotes addressing AI-powered vulnerability research and exploit generation. Government officials from the FBI, NSA, and CISA are also expected to participate, discussing national cyber and AI strategies. DEF CON, themed around "agency," will explore the intersection of AI, human rights, and critical infrastructure security, including efforts to secure water utilities. The conferences collectively aim to address the evolving landscape of AI in cybersecurity, from offensive capabilities to defensive strategies and regulatory considerations.