Yet another shutdown and its impact on cybersecurity professionals

Few terms in Washington create as much confusion as “government shutdown.” To the public, it often means closed national parks, furloughed federal employees, and delayed services. But for those working in national security and cybersecurity, a shutdown represents far more than inconvenience. It raises systemic risks at a moment when America’s digital infrastructure faces relentless pressure from adversaries.

What a shutdown really means for federal operations

This year’s shutdown risk is especially troubling because Congress failed to reauthorize the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) of 2015. Lawmakers knew for a decade that the statute would lapse, yet still allowed it to expire. The law has been the backbone of public-private cyber collaboration, and its absence compounds the operational challenges that always accompany a funding gap. For cyber defenders across government and industry, the timing could not be worse.

At its core, a shutdown occurs when Congress does not pass appropriations bills or short-term continuing resolutions to fund government operations by the start of the fiscal year on October 1. Under the Antideficiency Act , agencies without funding must halt non-essential activities until Congress acts. Certain essential services continue — border protection, air traffic control, and in-hospital medical care among them — but most discretionary functions stop. Employees in “non-excepted” roles are furloughed without pay, and although salaries are typically repaid later, the disruption is immediate. Shutdowns are never cost-free; the longest in U.S. history, in 2018–2019, lasted 35 days and shaved an estimated $11 billion off the economy.

The expiration of CISA 2015

For cyber operations, the picture is complicated. Cybersecurity is often deemed “essential” because of its link to national security, but agencies still must make choices about which positions are retained. Core defensive operations at DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency usually continue, yet policy development, research, and modernization efforts are paused. Contractors, who deliver a large share of federal cyber capabilities, face particular uncertainty because they are not guaranteed back pay. As projects stall, continuity is lost, institutional knowledge erodes, and agencies fall further behind in upgrading IT systems or advancing workforce initiatives. Even after appropriations are restored, the recovery is slow. Repeated funding gaps also corrode morale and drive skilled professionals — already in short supply — to leave government service altogether.

The lapse of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 magnifies these risks. This measure gave companies legal protections when sharing cyber threat indicators with the federal government and with one another. DHS acted as the central hub. The statute reassured internet providers, critical infrastructure operators, and major corporations that they could share threat intelligence without violating privacy or antitrust laws. With its expiration, liability protections and sharing frameworks now sit in legal limbo.

Lessons from past shutdowns and their modern implications

Private entities, wary of lawsuits or regulatory exposure, are likely to scale back their cooperation. That reduction in visibility comes precisely when adversaries are looking to exploit every gap. The result is slower detection and response, greater damage from attacks that could have been contained, and erosion of the trust built over a decade between industry and government. For cyber professionals, the lapse delivers a one-two punch: the government is less able to coordinate, and the private sector is less willing to share.

History underscores the consequences of shutdowns . During the funding lapses of 1995–1996, hundreds of thousands of federal workers were furloughed, disrupting law enforcement and delaying bankruptcy cases. In 2013 , the Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration halted inspections, while more than 400 national parks and monuments closed. In 2018–2019, air travel security strained under the weight of unpaid Transportation Security Administration staff and air traffic controllers, some of whom stopped reporting to work. Each episode revealed the fragility of government operations when funding lapses. In the cyber domain, adversaries are unlikely to pause while Washington argues.

America’s digital defenses can’t wait for Washington

For today’s cybersecurity professionals — whether in government, contracting, or the private sector — this means preparing for reduced federal support. Information sharing, alerts, and coordination from agencies will slow, increasing reliance on Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) and private threat-intelligence networks. Organizations must clarify their internal processes for incident response and ensure they do not depend solely on government inputs. Vigilance and resilience become even more essential when the federal government is distracted.

Shutdowns are not merely political dramas; they carry real consequences for national security. Each one forces cyber defenders to operate with fewer resources, weaker coordination, and diminished morale. The lapse of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act compounds these risks, threatening to unravel a decade of progress in building trusted public-private collaboration.

All this comes as political leaders retreat to partisan retreats in such posh locales as Napa Valley, California and Sea Island, Georgia, even as the consequences of a shutdown continue to affect federal operations. While Congress struggles to manage both appropriations and reauthorization, America’s digital defenses remain exposed. Cyber professionals must brace for the operational consequences even as they continue to advocate for the policy stability that effective cybersecurity demands.