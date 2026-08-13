To compete with China, America must deliver at home

A familiar line in foreign-policy circles says China shows up with a checkbook while America shows up with a checklist. It captures a delivery problem. American standards for security, transparency, performance and accountability are strengths. They become strategically powerful when paired with competitive financing, capable companies and the speed to turn plans into working systems.

America’s strongest answer begins at home. We remain the world’s most innovative and capable nation, and we have work to do to prove that our system can deliver for our people. American exceptionalism should be felt by Americans and their families in reliable energy, safe water, modern transportation, accessible health care, strong industries and digital services that work when people need them.

To compete with China, Washington should align energy, infrastructure, industrial capacity, financing, cybersecurity, workforce and maintenance around one practical standard. We should build faster, finance responsibly, secure and sustain what we build, and measure success by whether life becomes more reliable, affordable and secure for the American people.

A bridge shows what that responsibility entails. Engineers account for the loads it will carry, the consequences of failure and the maintenance needed to keep it safe. Digital and energy infrastructure carry family savings, medical records, emergency calls, electricity and military operations. Failure quickly becomes physical, economic and human.

A comprehensive building strategy spans the full life of a system: design, financing, construction, operation, security, repair and replacement. It asks who pays, who builds, who maintains, who assumes responsibility when something fails and who benefits when it works. Time is strategic. America must turn ideas, investment and public purpose into completed systems with far less friction.

America is entering a critical-infrastructure investment cycle comparable in strategic consequence to the railroad era . Energy, data centers, advanced manufacturing and defense capacity will be financed and operated largely by the private sector, even as federal spending increases demand. This creates an extraordinary opportunity to turn American capital, technology and labor into durable national capacity — provided financing moves quickly, allocates risk clearly and delivers lasting public value.

A building strategy must therefore also be a financing strategy. The federal government can use procurement, credit support, tax policy, standards and long-term purchasing commitments to make nationally important projects investable and attract private capital at scale. The structure should protect households from costs caused by large commercial users and ensure that the companies benefiting from these systems help finance their security, maintenance and replacement.

Security should be integral from the beginning. The Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) should have the Trump administration’s full support in carrying out a clearly bounded core mission: protecting federal civilian networks and strengthening critical-infrastructure security and resilience. Most systems Americans depend on operate outside the federal government. CISA connects federal capabilities with the companies, states and communities responsible for keeping them running.

The electric grid shows how these choices come together. Artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced manufacturing and an expanding defense industrial base require enormous amounts of reliable power . Meeting that demand will require generation, transmission, storage, power electronics and software directing increasingly connected assets. Done well, these investments can expand supply, strengthen national defense and improve service for households and businesses. Financing and architecture will determine who pays, how quickly capacity is built, and whether the system is secure, resilient, and durable.

Success at home also expands American power abroad. Companies that can build, secure, maintain, and finance robust systems here will be better positioned to compete globally. Recent Trump administration proposals to support trusted undersea cable infrastructure in the Western Hemisphere show that Washington recognizes the strategic value of offering alternatives to Chinese systems. The next step is applying that logic to open markets for American companies, support American workers, and strengthen trusted supply chains.

America has faced moments like this before by combining national purpose, private enterprise, and public investment. We can do it again. China sets the context, and American families set the standard. A country that delivers reliable systems, strong industries and greater opportunity for its people will be more secure at home, more competitive abroad and better positioned to shape the future.