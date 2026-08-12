LiteLLM supply chain attack impacted over 2,500 organizations

As detailed in Security Week, a recent supply chain attack involving the LiteLLM open source library has impacted an estimated 2,500 organizations and over 430,000 CI/CD pipelines, according to CloudSEK.

The compromise of LiteLLM, a Python library and proxy server, occurred indirectly. The threat actor TeamPCP did not target LiteLLM directly but exploited a vulnerability in Aqua Security's Trivy scanner. LiteLLM's CI pipeline automatically installed the compromised Trivy version, leading to the insertion of malicious code into LiteLLM versions 1.82.7 and 1.82.8, which were then pushed to PyPI. Although the malicious versions were active for only 40 minutes, this was sufficient for the code to propagate, exposing sensitive information including publishing credentials, cloud keys, SSH keys, tokens, and AI provider keys. This broad exposure could enable account takeovers, data theft, and further attacks.

Notable organizations potentially affected include Nvidia, AWS, Samsung, and Salesforce. CloudSEK emphasizes that these figures represent reconstructed exposure and independent verification is necessary. The incident highlights the vulnerability of AI infrastructure, which is seen as a prime target for future supply chain attacks due to its central role in data, identity, and compute.