Trump administration lifts ban on TikTok for federal devices

The Trump administration has lifted a ban on government employees using TikTok on their mobile devices. This decision reverses a policy implemented in 2022 due to national security concerns, based on information published by Tech Radar.

The ban, introduced in 2022, was a response to concerns that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, had ties to the Chinese government, raising fears about data collection and algorithmic influence. A memo from the Office of Management and Budget now states that TikTok may be used on government devices. This change comes after a period where the Trump administration had pushed for ByteDance to sell the app to American owners or face a ban in the U.S.

The app is now majority-owned by a U.S. company, with ByteDance retaining a minority share. Several government departments, including Transportation, Treasury, and Health and Human Services, have since established official accounts on the platform.